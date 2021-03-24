Dai Hits Market Capitalization of $2.93 Billion (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Dai token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001894 BTC on exchanges. Dai has a market cap of $2.93 billion and $307.08 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00021547 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00047365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $321.63 or 0.00607797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001893 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00065367 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00023791 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00028459 BTC.

About Dai

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a token. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 2,918,207,568 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,918,207,543 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dai

