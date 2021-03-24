Dai Hits Market Capitalization of $2.93 Billion (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Dai token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001894 BTC on exchanges. Dai has a market cap of $2.93 billion and $307.08 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- THETA (THETA) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00021547 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00047365 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000409 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $321.63 or 0.00607797 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001893 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00065367 BTC.
- Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000933 BTC.
- Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00023791 BTC.
- SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00028459 BTC.
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
