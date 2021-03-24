Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) fell 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.22 and last traded at $27.31. 9,304 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 54,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.88.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.39.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DIFTY)

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs and constructs apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories, and warehouses in Japan. It operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Other. The company also constructs mid- to high-rise rental condominiums in metropolitan area; produces and constructs steel frames and sells exterior products; manages rental buildings and provides customer services; and offers rental building brokerage and tenant recruitment services.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.