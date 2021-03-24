Darren Dawson Sells 9,000 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Stock

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Director Darren Dawson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $383,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $426,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:MEI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.10. The company had a trading volume of 226,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.28. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.97 and a 12-month high of $47.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.10.
Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.72 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 13.22%. Methode Electronics’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.
Methode Electronics Company Profile
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
