Darren Dawson Sells 9,000 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Stock

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Director Darren Dawson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $383,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $426,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MEI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.10. The company had a trading volume of 226,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.28. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.97 and a 12-month high of $47.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.10.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.72 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 13.22%. Methode Electronics’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.10%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

