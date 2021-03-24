Datacoin Price Up 2.5% This Week (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. During the last seven days, Datacoin has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One Datacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datacoin has a total market capitalization of $22,448.65 and $8.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00015690 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

Datacoin (CRYPTO:DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info

Datacoin Coin Trading

