David Lawee Sells 301,254 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director David Lawee sold 301,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $19,774,312.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Lawee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, David Lawee sold 598,979 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $39,742,256.65.

On Wednesday, March 17th, David Lawee sold 433,785 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $28,399,903.95.

On Monday, March 15th, David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $64,891,304.01.

On Friday, March 12th, David Lawee sold 570,723 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $37,593,524.01.

On Monday, March 8th, David Lawee sold 540,798 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $35,314,109.40.

On Friday, March 5th, David Lawee sold 15,800 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,027,474.00.

Lyft stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,199,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,349,367. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $68.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.98.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. Equities analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. FMR LLC grew its position in Lyft by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,268,458,000 after buying an additional 4,565,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $646,697,000 after buying an additional 3,668,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lyft by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $237,674,000 after buying an additional 2,443,182 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,494,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYFT. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $61.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.24.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

