Dean Kaye Acquires 2,582 Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Stock

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) CFO Dean Kaye purchased 2,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.56 per share, for a total transaction of $29,847.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 24,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,722.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ADV traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.87. 773,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,912. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $13.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADV. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $161,216,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $128,530,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $92,363,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $85,605,000. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $49,802,000. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

ADV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides promotions agency services to clients worldwide. It offers sales agency, marketing agency, technology agency, retail agency, international, and business services. Advantage Solutions Inc was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc in March 2016.

