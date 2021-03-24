DecentBet (DBET) Price Reaches $0.0088 on Exchanges

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 39.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. DecentBet has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $15,149.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded up 820.1% against the US dollar. One DecentBet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00021547 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00047365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $321.63 or 0.00607797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001893 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00065367 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00023791 BTC.

About DecentBet

DBET is a token. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet

DecentBet Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

