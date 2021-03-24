Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Trading Up 5.7%

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) was up 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.77 and last traded at $43.62. Approximately 27,340 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 769,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.26.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Roth Capital started coverage on Denbury in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.50 price target on the stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.54. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.48 and a beta of 4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.38 million. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 119.03% and a negative net margin of 162.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 550,060 shares of Denbury stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $15,676,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Denbury during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. 8.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

