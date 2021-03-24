Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Price Target Raised to C$1.70 at Raymond James

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$1.20 to C$1.70 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 25.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DML. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Denison Mines from C$1.15 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cormark upped their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Denison Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.40.

DML stock traded down C$0.02 on Wednesday, reaching C$1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,997. Denison Mines has a 52 week low of C$0.28 and a 52 week high of C$2.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

In other news, Director David Daniel Cates sold 168,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total value of C$145,921.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 876,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$759,049. Also, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total transaction of C$247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,550 shares in the company, valued at C$186,381.25. Insiders sold 439,500 shares of company stock valued at $481,491 in the last 90 days.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

