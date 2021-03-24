Dent 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $687.10 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. Dent has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and approximately $687.10 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent token can now be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded 264.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dent Profile

Dent (CRYPTO:DENT) is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,707,786,170 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dent

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

