Deutsche eMark 1-Day Volume Tops $1,996.00 (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 24th. Deutsche eMark has a total market cap of $454,194.54 and approximately $1,996.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Deutsche eMark alerts:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000110 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

DEM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deutsche eMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deutsche eMark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.