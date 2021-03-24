DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) Shares Down 3.9%

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ)’s stock price fell 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €6.19 ($7.28) and last traded at €6.23 ($7.32). 535,775 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 330,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.48 ($7.62).

The firm has a market capitalization of $752.37 million and a PE ratio of -6.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75.

About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ)

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

