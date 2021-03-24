DEX Tops 1-Day Volume of $100,732.00 (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 24th. In the last seven days, DEX has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. DEX has a total market capitalization of $4.93 million and approximately $100,732.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00021547 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00047365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.63 or 0.00607797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001893 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00065367 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00023791 BTC.

DEX Token Profile

DEX (DEX) is a token. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

