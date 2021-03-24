DHC Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:DHCAU) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:DHCAU) were down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.83. Approximately 15,778 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 322,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

About DHC Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:DHCAU)

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

