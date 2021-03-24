Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Trading Down 2.9% This Week

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $565,709.14 and $358.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $224.74 or 0.00402315 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 986.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000174 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

