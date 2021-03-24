Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Position Boosted by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DLR. TD Securities raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Edward Jones raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.30.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $147,281.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $234,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,333,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,780 shares of company stock worth $7,466,129 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $140.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.11. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $107.63 and a one year high of $165.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.91, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

