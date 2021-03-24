Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Down 7.3%

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)’s share price dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $78.45 and last traded at $79.04. Approximately 84,612 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,130,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.29.

APPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.06.

The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.14.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $2,205,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 475.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

