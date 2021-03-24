Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Trading Down 7.3%

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) shares were down 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $78.45 and last traded at $79.04. Approximately 84,612 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,130,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APPS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.66 and its 200 day moving average is $52.14.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Digital Turbine news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $2,205,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

