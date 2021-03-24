DigitalBits (XDB) Trading 29.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $56.74 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0743 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.33 or 0.00359603 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005024 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00032004 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,962.02 or 0.05626043 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000203 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000032 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000104 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 764,006,433 coins. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io

