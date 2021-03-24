DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) were up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.78 and last traded at $56.74. Approximately 3,775 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 136,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.28.

Several analysts have commented on BOOM shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DMC Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

Get DMC Global alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $879.79 million, a PE ratio of -136.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.53 and its 200 day moving average is $45.88.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.30 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DMC Global news, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 8,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $538,182.98. Also, Director Robert A. Cohen sold 7,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $458,651.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,577 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in DMC Global by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in DMC Global by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period.

DMC Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOOM)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.