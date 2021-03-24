Dogecoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.06 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0512 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $6.61 billion and $1.06 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.02 or 0.00336225 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000182 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000539 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 128,893,689,625 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

