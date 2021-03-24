DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Issues Earnings Results

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.51), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. DouYu International had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.05. DouYu International has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $20.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. DouYu International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.57.

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

