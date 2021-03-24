DPRating Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. During the last week, DPRating has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DPRating token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. DPRating has a total market capitalization of $509,144.86 and $8,914.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00021547 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00047365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $321.63 or 0.00607797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001893 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00065367 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00023791 BTC.

DPRating Token Profile

RATING is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 tokens. DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

