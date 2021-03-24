DREP (DREP) Price Up 7.7% Over Last Week

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. In the last week, DREP has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. DREP has a total market cap of $80.50 million and approximately $15.81 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DREP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DREP

DREP (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 9,979,213,965 coins and its circulating supply is 3,966,378,264 coins. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

