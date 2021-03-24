Dynamic Price Hits $1.47 (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for about $1.47 or 0.00002795 BTC on popular exchanges. Dynamic has a total market cap of $22.54 million and $18,297.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dynamic has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,581.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,584.66 or 0.03013746 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.20 or 0.00335100 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.85 or 0.00895480 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $213.89 or 0.00406774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.97 or 0.00368904 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.73 or 0.00233418 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00021424 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,339,762 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

