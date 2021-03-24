Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Down 6.2% This Week

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 24th. In the last week, Dynamite has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000625 BTC on popular exchanges. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $129,350.88 and approximately $59,369.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00075296 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002406 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000053 BTC.

JUIICE (JUI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 241.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000789 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 144.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 791,870 coins and its circulating supply is 371,034 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

