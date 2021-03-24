E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given “Buy” Rating at DZ Bank

E.On (FRA:EOAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Metzler set a €9.40 ($11.06) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €10.30 ($12.12) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €10.55 ($12.42).

Shares of FRA:EOAN traded up €0.26 ($0.31) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €9.08 ($10.69). The stock had a trading volume of 12,529,393 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €9.10. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

