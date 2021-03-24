E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given “Buy” Rating at DZ Bank

E.On (FRA:EOAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Metzler set a €9.40 ($11.06) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €10.30 ($12.12) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €10.55 ($12.42).

Shares of FRA:EOAN traded up €0.26 ($0.31) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €9.08 ($10.69). The stock had a trading volume of 12,529,393 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €9.10. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.71).

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

