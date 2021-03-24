easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 1,200 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been assigned a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EZJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price target on easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price target on easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 909.67 ($11.88).

easyJet stock traded up GBX 33.20 ($0.43) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 943.60 ($12.33). The company had a trading volume of 3,115,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034,137. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 445.70 ($5.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,063.50 ($13.89). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 913.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 741.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20.

In other easyJet news, insider Moni Mannings acquired 2,622 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 763 ($9.97) per share, with a total value of £20,005.86 ($26,137.78). Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 1,943 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, with a total value of £19,896.32 ($25,994.67).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

