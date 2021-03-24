Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.39 and last traded at $15.40. Approximately 168,536 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 254,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.43.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.74.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV)
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
