Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.39 and last traded at $15.40. Approximately 168,536 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 254,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.43.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 307,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 117,361 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after acquiring an additional 55,399 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $576,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

