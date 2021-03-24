Elamachain Hits Market Capitalization of $23.93 Million (ELAMA)

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. Elamachain has a market cap of $23.93 million and $4.72 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elamachain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Elamachain has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00024014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00048580 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $348.33 or 0.00616187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00067216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00023840 BTC.

Elamachain Profile

ELAMA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 741,718,125 coins. Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Elamachain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elamachain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elamachain using one of the exchanges listed above.

