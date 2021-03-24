Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock Position Decreased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,706 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of Elastic worth $8,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Elastic by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth about $35,802,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Elastic by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 305,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,640,000 after purchasing an additional 207,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Elastic by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on ESTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.65.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $115.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of -76.95 and a beta of 1.16. Elastic has a 52 week low of $46.27 and a 52 week high of $176.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.07.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.47 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 675,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total value of $97,665,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 79,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $10,566,554.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,527,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,259,590.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 809,317 shares of company stock worth $116,362,529. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

