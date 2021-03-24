Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.36), Fidelity Earnings reports. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 4,809.43% and a negative return on equity of 61.89%.

SOLO opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $415.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 3.08.

SOLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.56.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

