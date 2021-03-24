Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,516 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $19,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on EA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.23.

Electronic Arts stock traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.09. The stock had a trading volume of 77,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,631. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.15. The firm has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.46 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total transaction of $817,081.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,080 shares of company stock valued at $15,813,360 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.