Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head Sells 37,500 Shares

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,886.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:ELVT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.41. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.51 million. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 31.90%. Analysts forecast that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 39.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 722,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 205,023 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 124.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 69,718 shares during the period. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.62.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

