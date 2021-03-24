Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Major Shareholder Linda Stinson Sells 28,453 Shares

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 28,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $106,983.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,702,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,160,554. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Linda Stinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Linda Stinson sold 43,174 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $171,400.78.

On Friday, March 19th, Linda Stinson sold 43,700 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $182,666.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Linda Stinson sold 16,200 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $71,604.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Linda Stinson sold 19,931 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $89,689.50.

On Friday, March 12th, Linda Stinson sold 19,265 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $89,196.95.

Shares of Elevate Credit stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.58. 361,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,829. The company has a market cap of $131.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.51 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.62.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Elevate Credit by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

