Elitium Price Hits $5.21 on Top Exchanges (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Elitium coin can currently be purchased for $5.21 or 0.00009874 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Elitium has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. Elitium has a market capitalization of $156.84 million and $192,260.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elitium alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00021376 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00046971 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $320.16 or 0.00606373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00065180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00023895 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

Elitium (EUM) is a coin. It launched on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elitium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elitium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.