Eminer Market Cap Achieves $9.98 Million (EM)

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 24th. In the last seven days, Eminer has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One Eminer coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Eminer has a market capitalization of $9.98 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00022978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00048188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $340.71 or 0.00610684 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00066679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00023792 BTC.

Eminer Profile

Eminer (EM) is a coin. It was first traded on July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525 . Eminer’s official website is eminer.pro . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. “

Eminer Coin Trading

