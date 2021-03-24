Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Sets New 1-Year High at $81.00

Empiric Student Property plc (LON:ESP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 81 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 80.40 ($1.05), with a volume of 1174004 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.10 ($1.01).

The firm has a market cap of £484.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 72.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 68.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.98.

About Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP)

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

