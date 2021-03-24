Empty Set Dollar One Day Trading Volume Tops $740,929.00 (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 24th. During the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. One Empty Set Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC on major exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $65.81 million and approximately $740,929.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $259.46 or 0.00465052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00061545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00160445 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $461.53 or 0.00827240 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00051081 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00078807 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Token Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 tokens. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

