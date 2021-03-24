Encavis AG (CAP.F) (ETR:CAP) Receives “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

Encavis AG (CAP.F) (ETR:CAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.30 ($20.35) price objective on Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.70 ($22.00) price objective on Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €17.40 ($20.47).

Shares of ETR:CAP remained flat at $€18.24 ($21.46) during trading on Wednesday. 702,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,837. Encavis AG has a 12 month low of €6.76 ($7.95) and a 12 month high of €25.55 ($30.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is €18.72.

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks. It operates through PV Parks, Wind Parks, PV Service, and Asset Management segments. The company operates 187 solar parks and 82 wind parks with an installed capacity of approximately 2.4 gigawatt in Germany, Italy, France, Austria, Finland, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Spain.

