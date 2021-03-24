Enecuum (ENQ) Trading 0.7% Lower This Week

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 24th. Enecuum has a total market cap of $8.33 million and approximately $394,023.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enecuum coin can currently be bought for $0.0514 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Enecuum has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00022978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00048188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.71 or 0.00610684 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00066679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00023792 BTC.

Enecuum Coin Profile

ENQ is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 193,367,390 coins and its circulating supply is 161,867,383 coins. The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Buying and Selling Enecuum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enecuum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enecuum using one of the exchanges listed above.

