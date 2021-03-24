Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) issued its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Enservco stock opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. Enservco has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $5.85.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

