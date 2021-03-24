Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) issued its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of Enservco stock opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. Enservco has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $5.85.
About Enservco
