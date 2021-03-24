Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.26, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ ETTX opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46. The company has a market cap of $85.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.10. Entasis Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $4.25.
Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile
