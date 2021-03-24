Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.81 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will post sales of $6.81 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.73 billion. Enterprise Products Partners posted sales of $7.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full year sales of $28.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.46 billion to $31.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $30.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.43 billion to $32.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.58.

NYSE EPD traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.50. The stock had a trading volume of 131,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,311,183. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $23.71. The company has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPD. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

