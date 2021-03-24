Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Envela had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 42.17%.

NYSEAMERICAN ELA opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. Envela has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $143.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Envela in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

