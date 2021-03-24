Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CEO Sells $4,656,096.92 in Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $4,656,096.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,361,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:NVST traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $39.55. 1,072,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,510. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.70. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.23 and a beta of 2.00.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $732.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envista by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,100,000 after acquiring an additional 230,870 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Envista by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Envista by 15.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Envista in the third quarter valued at about $3,576,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Envista by 3.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,585,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,945,000 after buying an additional 96,842 shares in the last quarter.

NVST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

