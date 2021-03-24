Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CFO Howard H. Yu Sells 24,421 Shares

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CFO Howard H. Yu sold 24,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $995,888.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,551.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NVST traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,510. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.70. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.23 and a beta of 2.00.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $732.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVST shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,737,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,916,000 after purchasing an additional 185,867 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Envista by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,078,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,746,000 after buying an additional 187,654 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Envista by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,951,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,198,000 after buying an additional 126,907 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Envista by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,683,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,240,000 after buying an additional 378,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Envista by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,380,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,419,000 after buying an additional 47,420 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

