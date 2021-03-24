EOSDT (EOSDT) Trading Up 0.3% This Week

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One EOSDT coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00001911 BTC on major exchanges. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.68 million and $2.23 million worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $250.14 or 0.00470944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00057758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.85 or 0.00165398 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $424.24 or 0.00798722 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00049295 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00074902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000504 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT’s genesis date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

