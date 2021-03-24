Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 24th (BANC, BK, CENT, CLMT, CLR, CME, EL, MTDR, NEXT, PMBC)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, March 24th:

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $24.00 price target on the stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $8.00 price target on the stock.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $34.00 price target on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $340.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $290.00.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $3.00 target price on the stock.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $316.00 price target on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches. It also provides supervisory and administrative services for other license and franchise restaurants. “

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “

WNS (NYSE:WNS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $81.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “WNS HOLDINGS is a recognized leader in business process outsourcing.Their proposition is simple: They deliver value to their clients by bringing operational excellence and deep industry and functional knowledge to their critical business processes. They serve several industries, including travel, insurance, financial services, healthcare, professional services, manufacturing, distribution and retail. They also provide essential corporate functions, such as finance and accounting, human resources research and analytics. “

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Xencor Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, asthma and allergic diseases, and cancer. Xencor Inc. is based in Monrovia, California. “

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

