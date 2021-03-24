Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) versus Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Critical Comparison

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) and Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and Essex Property Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Real Estate Investment Trust $309.18 million 6.27 $383.55 million $1.66 13.80 Essex Property Trust $1.46 billion 12.30 $439.29 million $13.38 20.65

Essex Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Essex Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Essex Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $8.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 72.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Essex Property Trust pays out 62.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Essex Property Trust has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essex Property Trust has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and Essex Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 0 4 1 0 2.20 Essex Property Trust 1 9 7 0 2.35

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $23.20, indicating a potential upside of 1.27%. Essex Property Trust has a consensus price target of $261.53, indicating a potential downside of 5.34%. Given Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Washington Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Essex Property Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.4% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.4% of Essex Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Essex Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and Essex Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 123.40% 3.10% 1.61% Essex Property Trust 39.89% 9.46% 4.57%

Summary

Essex Property Trust beats Washington Real Estate Investment Trust on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units. These 45 properties consist of 22 multifamily properties,15 office properties, and 8 retail centers. Our shares trade on the NYSE. With a track record of driving returns and delivering satisfaction, we are a trusted authority in one of the nation's most competitive real estate markets.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

